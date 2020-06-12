UK Regulator Taking Closer Look At Vehicle Parts Merger

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator on Friday referred two rival commercial vehicle and trailer parts makers for a Phase 2 investigation after having warned the companies it would proceed with the "in-depth investigation" if they did not address concerns that its merger would harm competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said it gave five working days to Universal Components UK Ltd. and 3G Truck & Trailer Parts Ltd. to allow them the "opportunity to offer undertakings" to the regulator to address concerns from the CMA's Phase 1 probe. However, TVS Europe Distribution Ltd. — the holding company of Universal Components — and 3G Truck...

