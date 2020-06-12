Green Groups Ask 9th Circ. To Force Immediate Herbicide Ban

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has brazenly disregarded a Ninth Circuit order to pull approval for the herbicide dicamba for cotton and soybeans and should be held in contempt, a group of environmental advocates argued in requesting immediate enforcement of the ban. The Center for Food Safety, National Family Farm Coalition, Center for Biological Diversity and Pesticide Action Network North America told the appellate court Thursday that the EPA had completely undermined its order earlier this month to vacate the agency's decision allowing dicamba to be used on the two crops until the end of July. The court had determined the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS