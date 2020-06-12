Texas High Court Limits Forum Clauses To Signatories

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled two businessmen involved in a dispute with their former partner can't be bound to a forum-selection clause in an agreement their company signed if they didn't sign the agreement individually. Wisconsin residents Anthony A. Rieder and Ed Rapee III aren't obligated to face Texas state court litigation filed by former business partner Kenny Woods involving a deal their company, Cadbury Solutions LLC, made with another company to sell medical services, the high court said. The justices found that two agreements — one establishing Cadbury and one establishing Cadbury's business relationship with CQuentia Series LLC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS