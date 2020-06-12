Fed. Circ. OKs Medinol Patent Loss Despite Ax Of Laches

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Although the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the laches defense in patent cases three years ago, Medinol Ltd. cannot invoke that decision to undo Cordis Corp.'s successful use of the defense in 2014 in a stent patent case, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday. The appeals court affirmed a New York federal judge's decision last year that the high court's 2017 ruling that discarded laches, which had barred suits that are filed after unreasonable delays, is not the kind of "extraordinary circumstance" that warrants reopening Medinol's case. The Federal Circuit noted that Medinol never appealed the ruling that its suit against Cordis was barred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS