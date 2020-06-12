Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. OKs Medinol Patent Loss Despite Ax Of Laches

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Although the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the laches defense in patent cases three years ago, Medinol Ltd. cannot invoke that decision to undo Cordis Corp.'s successful use of the defense in 2014 in a stent patent case, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday.

The appeals court affirmed a New York federal judge's decision last year that the high court's 2017 ruling that discarded laches, which had barred suits that are filed after unreasonable delays, is not the kind of "extraordinary circumstance" that warrants reopening Medinol's case.

The Federal Circuit noted that Medinol never appealed the ruling that its suit against Cordis was barred...

