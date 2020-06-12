Italian Insurer Generali Pays $257M To End BSI Arbitration

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Italian insurance company Generali said Thursday that it will pay 245 million Swiss francs ($257.2 million) to resolve arbitration relating to its $1.57 billion sale of Swiss private bank BSI to the Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual. Assicurazioni Generali SpA said the arbitration was initiated in 2016 after the sale was completed, and that it "concerned mutual claims and indemnification requests pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement." The 245 million Swiss francs being paid to BTG Pactual is meant to provide indemnity and a price adjustment for the transaction. Neither side admitted any liability or wrongdoing as part of...

