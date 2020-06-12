Koch Affiliate Accused Of Bad Faith In $1B Methanol Project

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Koch Industries affiliate is wrongly trying to force its joint venture partner out of a roughly $1 billion methanol plant project, the partner told the Delaware Chancery Court. Yuhuang Chemical Industries Inc., which is the American affiliate of Chinese petrochemical group Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co., said Thursday that Koch Methanol Investments Inc. is wrongly trying to get it to shoulder about $38 million in project costs and is poised to muscle it out of the project altogether. Koch Methanol Investments LLC — a methanol-focused affiliate of Koch Industries Inc. — and YCI were partners on a project to develop and operate a...

