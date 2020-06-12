Constellium Can't Ax Award Blocking Retiree Health Care Cuts

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Constellium can't shake an arbitrator's finding that the aluminum company ran afoul of a collective bargaining agreement by unilaterally changing health insurance benefits for certain retirees, after a West Virginia federal judge ruled the arbitration award wasn't out of bounds. U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston in his order Thursday denied Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC's request to vacate the arbitration award stemming from a grievance filed by the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO/ CLC and its Local 5668. The judge wasn't persuaded by the aluminum company's arguments that the...

