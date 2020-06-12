Teva's $25M Consumer Settlement Gets Green Light

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has given the final sign-off to a $25.25 million settlement between Teva and the state of California to pay back consumers who forked over too much for the narcolepsy drug Provigil because the drugmaker kept generic competitors at bay. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra proposed the deal with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and three subsidiaries — Cephalon Inc., Barr Laboratories Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. — in 2019, gaining preliminary approval in August. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg called the agreement "fair, reasonable and adequate in all respects, and in the best interests of the...

