Trade Commission Probes Effects Of WTO, Trade Deals

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has launched an independent investigation into the economic effects of the newly formed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as well as the World Trade Organization, according to an announcement from the U.S. International Trade Commission. The ITC said that it has begun work on the second of two reports, mandated by Congress in 2015, to assess every trade agreement the U.S. has been a party to since 1984. These deals include the Uruguay Round Agreements that set up the World Trade Organization and the former North American Free Trade Agreement, which has now been replaced by the USMCA , according to...

