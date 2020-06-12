Cannabis Bill Roundup: Colo. Fast-Tracks Social Equity Bill

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Colorado lawmakers moved quickly this week on a bill to beef up the social equity component of the state's accelerator program for cannabis businesses, while a new Minnesota bill to legalize recreational cannabis would make social equity a major component in a legal market. Here, Law360 takes stock of legislative developments in cannabis at the state and federal level. Lawmakers in Colorado on Tuesday introduced H.B. 1424, which would allow social equity licensees to get experience at retail marijuana stores and expand the qualifications for the license to include anyone whose family member was impacted by enforcement of marijuana prohibition, whether by...

