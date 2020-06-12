Fla. Gov. Signs Law Giving NCAA Athletes Name, Image Pay

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Florida will allow college athletes to be paid for use of their names, images and likenesses starting next summer under a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday, putting additional pressure on the NCAA to enact rule changes to allow such compensation on its own terms. The new law, SB 646, will allow college athletes to be paid market value for the use of their names, images and likenesses from third parties and will allow them to sign with an agent to negotiate such deals, all without losing their eligibility for an athletics scholarship. The law opens the door for...

