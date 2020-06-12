11th Circ. Won't Revive Female J&J Worker's Sex Bias Row

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday refused to revive a Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. employee's suit claiming she was passed over for an executive role because she's a woman, finding she didn't meet every listed requirement of the job she sought. A three-judge panel left undisturbed a lower court decision handing summary judgment to J&J in Mary Ann Pittman's suit claiming the company violated Title VII when it bypassed her for an interview for a vice president position in favor of less qualified men. The panel said she had failed to show the company's stated reasons for not giving her...

