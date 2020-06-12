Skadden, Dechert To Give Workers Time Off On Juneteenth

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Dechert LLP told employees Friday that they will be given time off on June 19 in commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which celebrates the end of institutionalized slavery in the United States. Protesters demonstrate against police brutality and racial injustice Friday in Salem, Massachusetts. Skadden and Dechert have encouraged employees to spend time on the Juneteenth holiday to reflect on the history of systemic racism in the U.S. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The announcements by Skadden and Dechert said the time off is meant to give employees a chance to reflect on racism and the...

