Appeals Panel Says African Woman Can't Reopen Asylum Bid

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Friday refused to reopen a Central African woman's asylum proceedings, concluding the new evidence she presented didn't address an immigration judge's 2016 determination that her claims about government officials harming her weren't credible. The panel said in a precedential decision that the Cameroonian woman's claims that her asylum proceedings should be reopened based on a change of circumstances in her home country are too similar to her previous allegations, which the immigration court found weren't supported by sufficient evidence. Even though the asylum-seeker presented new information that her cousin was mistaken for her and arrested...

