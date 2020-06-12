Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ May Release More Mueller Report Redactions On Stone

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday signaled the government may make public more redacted materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election concerning onetime Trump campaign adviser and longtime confidant Roger Stone.

The U.S. Department of Justice told a D.C. federal judge in a three-page notice that the agency's Office of Information Policy "has concluded that reprocessing the Mueller report is appropriate."

The OIP, the notice said, "is in the process of reevaluating whether the redactions ... for material related to Mr. Stone in the Mueller report remain applicable" now that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!