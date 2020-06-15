Automated Vehicle Safety Issues Present Litigation Risks

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- In April — on the heels of the release of its March 30 notice of proposed rulemaking, or NPRM, for occupant protection for automated driving systems — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a report from the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, or VTTI, on Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, or FMVSS, considerations for vehicles with automated driving systems.[1] While the March NPRM is limited to the 200 series FMVSS, which deal with crashworthiness, the VTTI report provides insight into possible future regulatory modifications for the 100 series FMVSS, which deal with crash avoidance, as well test procedures, and telltales and...

