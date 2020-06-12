Hertz Cleared For Up To $1B Stock Sale In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc. secured approval late Friday for a potentially unprecedented stock sale to finance its Chapter 11 in Delaware, in a move that the company said could produce as much as $1 billion and put a maximum of nearly 247 million shares on the market. Hertz filed for bankruptcy May 22 with about $20 billion of debt. (iStock.com/ablokhin) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath approved a motion allowing the issue during an emergency hearing called less than a day after the company requested approval. "It is certainly going to maximize the value of these estates, of all constituents," Judge...

