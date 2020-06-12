Fried Frank Offers To Buy Out Nonlawyers Amid Pandemic

Kevin Penton By

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP is offering voluntary buyouts to nonattorneys, agreeing to pay out a week of salary for every year they have worked for the law firm, plus a lump sum, officials confirmed Friday.The offer will be open to employees below the assistant director level that the firm characterizes as business services professionals, such as legal executive assistants and those working in information technology, marketing, recruiting and human resources units, according to Fried Frank.The payouts will be capped at 24 weeks, to be paid as part of the regular payroll cycle, said firm spokesperson Alejandra Ramirez. Eligible employees will also receive a lump sum payment of $1,000 for every year they have worked with Fried Frank, along with a full year of medical benefits through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, or COBRA, she said.The cuts at Fried Frank come weeks after a loss of 66,000 jobs in the legal sector, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. The industry gained back approximately 3,200 positionsbut was still far off from its highs in February, when jobs in the industry were the most plentiful since January 2008, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Confirmations of furloughs, pay cuts, program suspensions and other financial cutbacks became the norm at law firms this spring, as the COVID-19 pandemic roils the industry. Other firms went a step further with layoffs. Norton Rose Fulbright and Nixon Peabody LLP are among the firms that had confirmed in recent weeks that they would make--Editing by Alanna Weissman.

