Attys Accused In Molotov Attack Face Up To Life On 7 Counts

Law360, New York (June 12, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled a seven-count indictment against two attorneys accused of firebombing a vacant NYPD vehicle, hitting the lawyers with bombmaking, explosives and arson charges. Prosecutors noted that Colinford Mattis, a now-suspended associate at Pryor Cashman LLP, and Urooj Rahman, a public interest attorney at Bronx Legal Services, now face up to life in prison if convicted on all counts in the grand jury indictment, stemming from allegations that the two friends made Molotov cocktails using beer bottles and gasoline, offering them to others before torching a damaged cop car. The charges include use of explosives, arson, use...

