Law360's Pro Say: 'This Has To Stop'

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Protests over police brutality and racial injustice continue across the nation, and the judiciary is beginning to take notice. On this week's show, we discuss a Fourth Circuit decision that denied legal immunity to five police officers who killed an unarmed black man, and invoked the George Floyd case in the process. This Week Ep. 154: 'This Has To Stop' Your browser does not support the audio element. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. In 2013, police...

