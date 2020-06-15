Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Centene Ends Hep C Class Suit In Deal Worth $141M

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has approved a settlement worth $141 million, ending a class action by hepatitis C patients who said health insurance company Centene denied them coverage of drugs that cure the liver disease.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra signed off Friday on the deal, in which Centene Corp. agreed to not reinstate certain restrictions on coverage for the hepatitis C drugs and said it would provide notice to any class members who were previously denied coverage to tell them they are now eligible and can resubmit their requests for coverage.

The cost for a single course of the treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!