Centene Settles Hep C Class Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has approved a settlement ending a class action by hepatitis C patients who said health insurance company Centene denied them coverage of drugs that cure the liver disease. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra signed off Friday on the deal, in which Centene Corp. agreed to not reinstate certain restrictions on coverage for the hepatitis C drugs and said it would provide notice to any class members who were previously denied coverage to tell them they are now eligible and can resubmit their requests for coverage. In the motion requesting approval, the patients called the deal a "tremendous...

