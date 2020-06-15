Limited Killing Of Grizzly Bears In Grazing Areas OK'd

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ruled that a U.S. Forest Service plan to allow limited killing of grizzlies that attack grazing cattle can go forward despite environmentalists' concerns it would devastate protected bear populations in Wyoming. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta upheld the Forest Service's 2019 biological opinion and incidental take statement Friday, just before the plan went into effect Sunday. The plan allows for the killing of up to 72 grizzly bears over the next 10 years. The judge's order did not provide a reasoning for the decision but said a detailed rationale would be filed in the coming...

