DOJ Guidance Provides Meaningful Compliance Road Map

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice revised its guidance on evaluating corporate compliance programs. This is an update from prior versions, originally issued in February 2017 and amended in April 2019, and maintains the DOJ's stated commitment to regularly provide fresh compliance advice to nourish an eager corporate defense bar. The updated guidance does not reflect a significant change in the DOJ's overall views, expectations or practices with respect to the evaluation of compliance programs. Instead, it provides some enhanced recommendations and related advice based on the DOJ's recent experience assessing programs and constructive feedback...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS