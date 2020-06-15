Dentists Raise Doubts Over Scope Of FCA Test Case

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 6:08 PM BST) -- A trade body for U.K. dental practices said that "very few" of the business interruption policies held by its members will be affected by the findings of a High Court test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority in the wake of the pandemic. The British Dental Association wrote on Friday to the FCA to urge it to expand the scope of its planned High Court action against insurers. Many insurers have denied claims from business interruption policies for companies forced to close during the U.K. lockdown, despite in some cases the policies containing wording related to a closure caused by...

