Chinese Shipper Urges Top UK Court To Revive $69M Suit

Law360, London (June 15, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- A Chinese ship owner urged Britain's Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate its $68.6 million damages claim against the guarantor for a shipping company, telling the justices that a lower appeals court was wrong to overturn the original judgment in its favor. A Chinese shipping company has asked the Supreme Court to scrap the Court of Appeal's decision that the case should be revived. (AP) Shagang Shipping Company Ltd. asked the U.K. Supreme Court to scrap the Court of Appeal's decision that the case should be retried to determine whether the company had paid bribes to have the charter quickly approved, arguing...

