Mom In LGBTQ Birthright Citizenship Case Hits Back At DOJ

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An American expat embroiled in a lawsuit to obtain citizenship for her daughter born overseas blasted the federal government for suggesting she should have followed procedures that would force her and her 6-year-old child to travel during the pandemic. Laura Fielden fired back Friday in D.C. federal court against the government's claim that it didn't discriminate against her and her wife when it denied their daughter citizenship on the grounds that the child is not biologically related to Fielden. The government had argued her suit is groundless and should be dismissed because another legal remedy exists under Section 1503 — which...

