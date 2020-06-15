58.com Valued At $8.7B In Go-Private Deal Guided By 10 Firms

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT) -- A consortium featuring Chinese private equity firm Ocean Link, Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic has agreed to buy Chinese classified ads marketplace 58.com in a deal that values the company at about $8.7 billion and was put together with help from 10 law firms. The agreement sees 58.com Inc. being swallowed up by private equity-backed entities Quantum Bloom Group Ltd. and Quantum Bloom Co. Ltd., according to a statement. The buying group consists of Ocean Link Partners Ltd., Warburg Pincus Asia LLC and General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd., along with Jinbo Yao, chairman of the board of directors and CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS