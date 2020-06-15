High Court To Review Detention Standards For Reentry Cases

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will consider whether deported foreign citizens who reenter and seek protection in the U.S. must be detained or whether they may be released on bond. Wading into a circuit split, the high court agreed to review a Fourth Circuit decision that held that detained individuals may be given a hearing to determine if they are eligible to be released while the immigration court evaluates their claims for protection, even if they had previously been deported. Foreigners who entered the U.S. after having already been deported may not generally request immigration relief, but they may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS