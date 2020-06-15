Thomas Dissents As High Court Punts On Qualified Immunity

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday again voiced his support for the high court to reexamine the qualified immunity doctrine, which has become a focal point amid protests against police brutality across the country, as the court refused to hear several cases over the issue. The doctrine protects certain government officials, including police officers, from lawsuits alleging violations of constitutional rights. Justice Thomas was the lone dissenter in one of the cases before the high court, saying that because the court's jurisprudence regarding the qualified immunity doctrine appears to stray from the statutory text, he favored granting the cert...

