Private Equity-Owned Health Consulting Co. Files Ch. 7

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The private equity-owned Illinois wellness consulting provider, Interactive Health Solutions Inc., filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in Delaware federal court Sunday, citing between $100 million and $500 million liabilities owed to more than a thousand creditors. The Schaumburg, Illinois-based business has between 1,000 and 5,000 creditors and between $100 million and $500 million in assets, according to its Chapter 7 petition. After administrative expenses are paid, the petition says no funds will be available to unsecured creditors. IHS was founded in the early 1990s to help businesses create workplace health programs for employees to help companies control their health care...

