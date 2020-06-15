Suits To Bar Trans Women In Sports Now 'Dead In The Water'

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling that LGBTQ individuals are clearly protected under a federal statute prohibiting sex-based workplace discrimination bodes well for transgender women fighting a parallel legal battle to establish their right to compete on women's sports teams, experts say. In the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on Monday, Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the court's liberal wing to find that the ban on workplace discrimination "because of … sex" in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act obviously covers sexual orientation and gender identity, largely putting to rest a debate that's simmered for decades. By making clear that it's...

