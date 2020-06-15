Apple Sues To Nix Touch Screen Patents In Ongoing IP Saga

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has fired the latest salvo in an ongoing effort to fend off allegations that its iPhone, iPod and iPad products infringe two patents covering touch screen interfaces for mobile devices and computers, lodging a declaratory judgment suit against Zeroclick LLC. The suit, filed Friday in California federal court, came one day after a federal judge dismissed a September 2015 infringement suit against the iPhone maker from Zeroclick's predecessor, which was also named Zeroclick. Apple said in the June 12 suit it believes Texas-based Zeroclick will reassert the patents and wants the court to declare them invalid. "The course of...

