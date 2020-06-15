More BigLaw Firms To Observe Juneteenth As Holiday

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Nine more BigLaw firms, including Morrison & Foerster LLP, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Sidley Austin LLP, have opted to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, a firm holiday and are giving employees the day off. Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, Ropes & Gray LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP also confirmed that they plan to observe the June 19 holiday, joining other firms that have expressed support for racial justice in recent weeks. Morrison &...

