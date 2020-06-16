Senator Bashes FCC's $10B For C-Band Users As 'Free Melon'

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A GOP senator clashed Tuesday with the head of the FCC over plans to pay satellite operators almost $10 billion to expedite their shift away from a swath of C-band spectrum, telling the agency's chairman he gave the satellite companies too sweet a deal. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., contended that the Federal Communications Commission's payout for an accelerated move on top of $5 billion in expenses amounts to a giveaway of "walk-around money," grilling FCC Chairman Ajit Pai as to the agency's rationale. Kennedy told Pai that if he were the satellite companies, he, too, would find it "persuasive" to act...

