Judge Won't Order Twilio To Preserve Emails In BitMEX Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied a request to order messaging and email platforms Twilio Inc. and Intercom Inc. to preserve data as evidence in a racketeering and cryptocurrency manipulation lawsuit against crypto exchange BitMEX, saying he expects the parties to save the information until the litigation ends. Noting that BitMEX's lawyer instructed the companies to maintain the data, including 30,000 email records, "until the litigation has concluded," U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said, "I expect nothing less" in his denial of BMA LLC's ex parte application. BMA alleges in a May complaint that BitMEX is guilty of money...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS