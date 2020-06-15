Calif. Appeals Court Nixes San Diego Climate Plan

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- San Diego sidestepped California law when it approved an addendum to a climate action plan that would let certain projects get around county emissions rules by buying so-called carbon offsets elsewhere, a state appeals court has ruled. The California Court of Appeal handed down a narrow ruling Friday that blessed a lower-court finding that the mitigation measure was "legally inadequate" under the California Environmental Quality Act and could not be used to review the greenhouse gas impacts of proposals in the county. "To be abundantly clear, our holdings are necessarily limited to the facts of this case, and in particular, [this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS