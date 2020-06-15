CIT Approves Solar Panel Cos.' Lowered Dumping Duties

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade approved the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to lower solar panel exporters' dumping duties, ruling Monday that domestic producers had missed their opportunity to challenge the reduced tariff earlier. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly found that domestic solar panel producer SolarWorld Americas Inc. hadn't exhausted its administrative remedies by failing to comment on Commerce's draft decision to reduce a group of foreign solar panel producers' anti-dumping tariffs. "Given that Commerce did not have the opportunity to hear the challenge in the first instance, the court declines to hear SolarWorld's challenge regarding Commerce's decision not to...

