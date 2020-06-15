Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Thrive Cannabis Latest To Face TCPA Suit Over Spam Texts

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Nevada's Thrive Cannabis Marketplace is the latest marijuana dispensary chain to face a proposed Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action over claims it spammed customers with unsolicited marketing text messages.

In a suit filed Friday, Las Vegas resident Angelia Lilly claims that Cheyenne Medical LLC, which does business as Thrive, has bombarded customers with unwanted automated text messages since at least May, advertising discounts on the company's marijuana flower and edible cannabis offerings.

The three text messages Lilly received in May were all "pre-written templates of impersonal text" and identical to text messages Thrive sent to other consumers, suggesting a human did...

