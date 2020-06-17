House, Senate Move Toward Votes On Rival Policing Reforms

Law360 (June 17, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- House Democrats advanced a sweeping bill Wednesday to block officers' use of chokeholds and federal no-knock warrants and make it easier to sue and monitor police, and Senate Republicans introduced a rival proposal to encourage local bans on contested law enforcement tactics. The legislative push on both sides of Capitol Hill, spurred by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police, comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order the White House says will pressure police departments to stop excessive use of force. Acting against the backdrop of Black Lives Matter protests...

