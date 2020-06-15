Decade Of Work Pays Off In Landmark LGBTQ Rights Ruling

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's declaration Monday that federal law forbids discrimination against gay and transgender workers was a momentous win for LBGTQ people made possible by a decadelong battle by a small army of lawyers. "This has been a very long journey," said former EEOC commissioner Chai Feldblum, who now advises employers on workplace culture for Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Here, Law360 talks to some of the key players about the long road to the blockbuster 6-3 opinion. Setting the Stage By the time Feldblum joined the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in 2010, some circuit courts had recognized a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS