NJ Sues Trenton Over Lead In Drinking Water

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The state of New Jersey launched a lawsuit Monday accusing Trenton officials of falling short on their promise to replace aging water lines and subjecting the public to lead contamination, all due to years of mismanagement and inaction. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine McCabe want a court order compelling Trenton officials to replace lead service lines and take other actions to comply with environmental laws. The state claims it was forced to take legal action after the City Council last month rejected a request by Trenton Water Works for $83 million in bonds to...

