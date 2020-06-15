House Panels Set Deadline For Agencies To Release PPP Data

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Leaders of key committees in the House of Representatives told the Trump administration on Monday it has until the end of the week to disclose which companies have received loans under the massive Paycheck Protection Program and how much they've been given. The letter from the heads of the House Ways and Means, Financial Services and Small Business committees to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration comes amid growing pressure on the Trump administration to provide more transparency on the program after it declined to disclose which companies have received the money. The congressional leaders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS