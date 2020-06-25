Energy Co. Execs Pledge Share Sale Info In Row With Ex-CEO

Law360, London (June 25, 2020, 12:33 PM BST) -- Executives of an energy company in Thailand have promised to explain what happened to the firm's shares after its co- founder left, as they agreed to cooperate with a lawsuit in London that accuses them of conspiring to take control of the business. Nop Narongdej, chairman of the Wind Energy Holding Co. Ltd., its executives and ten other defendants linked to the business have agreed to divulge information on shares, including sales and transfers, according to an order in the High Court dated June 15. The order directs the defendants to write an affidavit explaining what interest they had in the shares after April 25,...

