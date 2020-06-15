Energy Dept. Says Lightbulb Standards Rollback Was Proper

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday defended its right to roll back efficiency standards for certain lightbulbs and asked the Second Circuit to reject a legal challenge filed by a handful of states, cities, and environmental and consumer groups. The DOE said its rule removing seven types of lightbulbs from the definition of general service lamps was necessary because an Obama-era rule that expanded the definition went beyond the agency's authority under the Energy Policy and Conservation Act. The petitioners say the standards should stay in place. "In contrast to other provisions in which Congress has explicitly authorized DOE to...

