It's Time For Valuation Experts To Let Go Of The Size Premium

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The size premium — the idea that small stocks outperform large stocks on a risk-adjusted basis — is an ongoing, contested topic among valuation experts. In some cases, experts debate whether a size premium should be added to the capital asset pricing model to estimate the cost of equity for smaller firms. For example, in the In re: Appraisal of Stillwater Mining Company opinion, the Delaware Court of Chancery noted that "the experts debated whether to apply a small-company risk premium otherwise known as a size premium" and that "[t]his one dispute results in a valuation swing of $2.13 per share,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS