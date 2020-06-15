Seattle OKs First-In-Nation Hazard Pay Bill For Gig Workers

Law360 (June 15, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Seattle's City Council has become the first municipality to pass a bill requiring that large food and grocery delivery companies provide hazard pay to gig workers during the COVID-19 pandemic as the City Council voted unanimously Monday to tack an additional $2.50 onto every delivery. The 9 to 0 vote sends the legislation, CB-119979, to the mayor's office for her signature. Once signed, grocery delivery companies like Instacart, Shipt, TaskRabbit and Amazon Fresh and restaurant delivery companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar and GrubHub will have to add the charge to reflect the added risk the essential workers are taking...

