Apple Faces EU Antitrust Probes Over Payments, App Store

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 11:13 AM BST) -- Europe's antitrust watchdog opened investigations into Apple Inc. on Tuesday over concerns that the terms and conditions for its mobile payment technology and app store violate the bloc's ban on anti-competitive agreements and abuse its market dominance. The European Commission has launched a formal competition investigation to scrutinize the tech giant's policies for Apple Pay. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) The European Commission announced that it has launched a formal antitrust investigation that will scrutinize the tech giant's policies for Apple Pay. It will also probe whether the terms and conditions integrating the feature in merchants' apps and websites violates European Union competition...

