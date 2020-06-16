FCA's Business Insurance Test Case Set For July Trial

Law360, London (June 16, 2020, 2:57 PM BST) -- A judge gave the green light on Tuesday for the Financial Conduct Authority's test case against eight insurers to go to trial next month, promising a rapid decision on whether the industry is liable for business interruption cover during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FCA has brought the case against eight insurers that have refused to pay out on claims for interrupted business as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. (AP) Judge Christopher Butcher said the eight-day trial can be expedited and will begin July 20. He agreed that there is "a real and pressing urgency" to resolve the suit against insurers including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS