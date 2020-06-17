Boehringer Ingelheim Sued For €23M Over Diabetes Drug IP

Law360, London (June 17, 2020, 6:59 PM BST) -- Biopharmaceutical licensing company Royalty Pharma has sued Boehringer Ingelheim in a U.K. court, saying the German drug giant reneged on a 2015 deal by unilaterally reducing the patent royalties it paid for its diabetes treatment. Royalty Pharma Collection Trust's amended High Court claim seeks the court's confirmation of its interpretation of the licensing agreement between the two companies and payment of the alleged shortfall, totaling more than €23 million ($25.8 million). The dispute is rooted in a 2005 licensing deal between Boehringer Ingelheim and another biopharmaceutical company, Prosidion Ltd., which Royalty Pharma acquired in 2011. The license is linked to DP-IV inhibitors,...

